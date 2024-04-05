Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Down 3.3%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.09 and last traded at $106.09. 28,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 90,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.