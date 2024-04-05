UBS Group Boosts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $63.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 121,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,245. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $812,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,981.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

