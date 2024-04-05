Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $80.54 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $80.54 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,082.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.19 or 0.01011132 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00140412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00016178 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22114949 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,148,048.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.