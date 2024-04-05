UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNH traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.99. 2,314,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,243. The firm has a market cap of $420.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.