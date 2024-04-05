UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $618.00 to $584.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as low as $450.01 and last traded at $455.00. Approximately 1,566,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,178,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.38.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.62.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,447,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.08. The company has a market cap of $418.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.