University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Down 2.2%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 1,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

