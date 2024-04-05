Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,880.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,555 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $7,378,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

