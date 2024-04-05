Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading 8.1% Higher

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 3,306,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,220,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.76.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Free Report ) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

