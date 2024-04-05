USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading Down 3.5%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.90. 63,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 409,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,307.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866,269 shares of company stock worth $46,746,196 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 158,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

