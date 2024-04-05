Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vale traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 4287005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. CWM LLC increased its position in Vale by 352.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.48%.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.