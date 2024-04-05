Valero Energy Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

