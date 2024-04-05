Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 0.3 %

VALU opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

