Vanessa Simms Purchases 23 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($183.63).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($187.70).

LAND stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 631.50 ($7.93). The stock had a trading volume of 909,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 639.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 636. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.68, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -4,878.05%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.13) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 675.33 ($8.48).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

