Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.58

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.58 and last traded at $132.30, with a volume of 49109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.92.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

