Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Boosted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $198.14 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

