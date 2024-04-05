Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Increased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

