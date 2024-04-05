Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lessened by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,287. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.