Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,552. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.43. The firm has a market cap of $380.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

