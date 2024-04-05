Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $473.94. 4,732,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $465.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.16. The company has a market capitalization of $379.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

