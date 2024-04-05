Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 35.2% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.59. 1,585,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,338. The company has a market capitalization of $380.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

