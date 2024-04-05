Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 28,329 shares.The stock last traded at $112.01 and had previously closed at $110.70.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $921.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.