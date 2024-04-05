Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.53.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

