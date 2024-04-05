Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $407.34. 355,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,152. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $316.43 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

