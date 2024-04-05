Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

