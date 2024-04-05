Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $90.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $4.45 on Friday, hitting $85.14. 5,321,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.