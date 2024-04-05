Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 8.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

