Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Viper Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

