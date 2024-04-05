Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $280.48 and last traded at $278.97. Approximately 753,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,583,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day moving average of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.1% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

