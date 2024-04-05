Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

