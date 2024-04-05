Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) CFO Acquires $116,280.00 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance
WBA stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
