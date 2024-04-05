Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,297 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.59 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

