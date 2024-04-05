Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

VFMF stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.