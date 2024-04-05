Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,061 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

