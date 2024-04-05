Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
