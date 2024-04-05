Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

