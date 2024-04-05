Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after purchasing an additional 580,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.