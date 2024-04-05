Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 689.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

