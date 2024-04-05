Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

