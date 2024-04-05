Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

