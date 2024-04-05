Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

