Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,995 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,582,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $790,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

EMXF opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.