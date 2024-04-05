Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,794 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

