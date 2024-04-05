Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

