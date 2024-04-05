Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

