Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 804 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 596,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 261,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 171,363 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,276,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

