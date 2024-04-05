Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 87,693 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,693 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

