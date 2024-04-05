Walt Disney’s (DIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a $133.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

DIS stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 45,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

