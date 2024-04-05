Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

