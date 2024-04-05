Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.49. The stock had a trading volume of 403,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,645. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

