WAX (WAXP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.86 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $286.38 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,158,934,421 coins and its circulating supply is 3,429,343,577 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,158,728,718.732922 with 3,429,300,423.6422663 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08338474 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $13,754,935.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

